Why You Get Heartburn During Pregnancy—And 12 Ways to Soothe It

<p>If other medications don't help, there are also proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), such as Prevacid. These have a more powerful acid-suppressing effect than H2 blockers, and most are available over the counter.</p> <p>Although PPIs are, in general, safe for pregnant women, animal studies have raised concerns that omeprazole (Prilosec) could harm a developing fetus, Dr. Richter says. "My recommendation to patients would be to avoid that one because there are about five or six out there on the market, with the H2 blockers," he says. "All of them look to be safe during pregnancy."</p> <p>Be sure to discuss any medications with your doctor.</p>