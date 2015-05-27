Heartburn is actually just another name for gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), or acid reflux for short. People call acid reflux "heartburn" because it literally feels like your chest is on fire, says Matthew Bechtold, MD, a gastroenterologist at University of Missouri Health Care. “Heartburn is the common term people use because they feel a burning sensation in the chest, but it’s really acid reflux coming up from your stomach into your esophagus and causing pain,” he explains.

But it's not just a burning sensation. According to Dr. Bechtold, people with acid reflux may also:

Feel like food is coming back up into their throat;

Have a chronic cough, especially at night when they’re laying down flat;

Or have trouble swallowing because of inflammation in the esophagus.

As for why this happens, there’s a few reasons. Dr. Bechtold says that certain foods can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, allowing reflux to be brought back up into the esophagus more easily. Those foods, according to Rudolph Bedford, MD, a gastroenterologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, are a trifecta he calls the “three big sins": “Caffeine, chocolate and alcohol—especially red wine—will all relax the lower esophageal muscles and allow acid to come back up,” he explains, adding that spicy foods and acidic foods such as tomatoes and citrus fruits are also common culprits.

Luckily, there are also foods to help you combat heartburn by either preventing it or helping to relieve it. Here, 11 foods you might want to consider adding to your diet to help cool the burn.