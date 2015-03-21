11 Acid Reflux Symptoms You Need to Know—and When to See a Doctor

Heartburn isn't necessarily a mysterious condition. The pain and burning in your chest or throat, which can also be called acid reflux, is caused by stomach acid backing up into your esophagus, according to the US National Library of Medicine. In fact, it's something that over 60 million Americans experience one a month—with a reported 15 million Americans suffering each day, per the American College of Gastroentrology.

Clearly, such discomfort in your chest would be easy to identify, right? Not exacftly—somtimes acid reflux symptoms are less obvious, or easily mistaken for something else. But, left untreated, heartburn can lead to serious issues, like Barrett's esophagus, for example, which is a precursor to cancer, says Timothy Pfanner, MD, assistant professor of internal medicine at Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, in College Station.

That's why it's important to get a firm diagnosis of heartburn, and then manage it, with the help of your doctor. But, to get the ball rolling, here are TK symptoms—both common and not-so common—that could mean you have acid reflux.

