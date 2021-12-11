The Peloton Heart Attack Scene in 'And Just Like That' Shouldn't Deter You From Cardio—Even With a Past Event

The HBO Max reboot of Sex And The City—formally titled And Just Like That—premiered on December 9. It's only two episodes in, and there's already been a major plot twist that's got people talking. [Before we dive in, you should know that this is a big spoiler alert, so if you're set on watching the series spoiler-free, you might want to come back and read this later.]

At the end of the first episode, "Hello It's Me," Carrie Bradshaw's on-screen husband (and former on-again, off-again on-screen boyfriend), Mr. Big dies after a particularly grueling Peloton class. The cause? Seemingly, a heart attack: After getting off the bike after his workout, Big appears to have discomfort in his left arm. The pain apparently gets worse and he drops to the floor. Bradshaw finds him on the shower floor when she gets home, but it's too late—Big dies in her arms.

Peloton was quick to respond: The company's cardiologist Suzanne Steinbaum, MD, released a statement to the LA Times about the TV incident: "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," she said (Dr. Steinbaum is referring to an incident in which Big had surgery to open a blocked artery, the Wall Street Journal reports). "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

It's a particularly upsetting scene—not just for Carrie and Big supporters, but for anyone who has heart disease, or knows someone who has. But before you decide to swear off your cardio routine, for fear of exacerbating a previously-diagnosed heart issue, it's important to look at the facts surrounding exercise (particularly cardiovascular exercise) and heart health.

Can you work out if you have heart disease?

First and foremost: Cardiovascular exercise is a major part of maintaining heart health—even (and sometimes especially) if you've dealt with issues in the past. Overall, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends all adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity. You can "gain even more benefits" by simply being active for at least 300 minutes per week.

There are loads of reasons why cardiovascular exercise specifically is good for you: It can lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, help control blood sugar, and prevent diabetes—all of which can protect you against heart disease, Sadiya Kahan, MD, assistant professor of cardiology and epidemiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine physician, tells Health.

Even if you've already been diagnosed with heart disease or had a previous cardiac event, your doctor will still probably recommend that you exercise on a regular basis. "Once you have heart disease, exercise is especially important because you're at higher risk for having another problem again," says Dr. Kahan. According to the National Library of Medicine (MedlinePlus), exercise can make your heart muscle stronger if you have heart disease, and it can help you be more active without chest pain or other symptoms.

That said, you shouldn't jump right into a new workout routine after a cardiac event or diagnosis without first consulting your health care provider—you'll want to get the OK from them to make sure the exercise you'd like to do is safe for you. MedlinePlus says that's especially important if you have recently had a heart attack; have been having chest pain or pressure, or shortness of breath; have diabetes, or if you've recently had a heart procedure or surgery.

How can you stay safe while exercising with heart disease?

Once you've gotten the OK from your doctor to start an exercise, program, there are additional steps you can take to make sure you're keeping your heart safe while making it healthy.

The first major tip? Start slowly. "Don't try to run a marathon if you haven't been exercising and training for it," says Dr. Kahan. "Ease your way into different types of aerobic and strengthening exercises." Lighter exercise options that give your heart a workout (but not too much of a workout) include: swimming, walking, biking, or light jogging, per MedlinePlus.

Making sure you take time to warm up and cool down after a workout is important too—five minutes is a good amount of time to aim for. And you'll also want to take enough rest periods (with water!) and stop exercising immediately if you begin feeling any heart symptoms, MedlinePlus says.

You'll also want to keep a close eye on your heart rate during exercise—and the best way to do that is to know both your resting pulse rate and a safe exercising pulse rate for your body, and to slow down if it gets too high. The AHA shares that a normal resting heart rate for adults is between 60 and 100 beats per minute (bpm), while a safe target heart rate zone for exercise depends on your age, and which type of exercise you're doing. (For example: Though it's unclear how old Big was, Bradshaw mentioned that she's 55 in the show. In that case, the AHA says her safe target heart rate zone for exercise is 83–140 bpm.)

In some situations, those with heart disease may also benefit from a physical therapist or trainer, to help determine a helpful exercise program. Some people may also be eligible for a formal cardiac rehabilitation program, which is a structured exercise program geared toward people with heart disease.

When should you seek medical care during exercise with heart disease?

If you were yelling at your TV for Big or Bradshaw to call 9-1-1 when you saw him lying on the ground, you're not alone. There are some very specific signs that you should get to the emergency department or call your doctor, per MedlinePlus, whether you're exercising at the time or not:

Pain, pressure, tightness, or heaviness in the chest, arm, neck, or jaw

Shortness of breath

Gas pains or indigestion

Numbness in your arms

Sweaty, or losing color

Lightheadedeness

The bottom line here: While it can certainly be scary to see heart issues on screen (even on a fictional TV show), it's important to remember that physical activity is a huge boon to your health. "We definitely want people to feel safe exercising," says Dr. Kahan. But, she adds, "it's important to speak with your doctor if you have any concerns."