Heart Health

7 Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy, According to Experts
The health of your ticker is largely dependent on lifestyle changes—here's what you can do.
What Is a Healthy Heart Rate? Here’s What Cardiologists Say
Plus, what to do if yours seems too fast or too slow.
Does COVID-19 Cause Heart Damage? A Cardiologist Explains the New Research
The new research highlights the fact that you still need to be taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.
'Broken Heart Syndrome' Has Increased During COVID-19 Pandemic, New Study Says
Economic, emotional, and social stress may all be playing a role.
Senator Bernie Sanders Had 2 Heart Stents Inserted After Experiencing 'Chest Discomfort.' Here’s What That Means
He was reportedly experiencing "chest discomfort."
Women Diagnosed With Broken Heart Syndrome After Mistaking Wasabi for Avocado—Here's What That Means
She thought she was having a heart attack and went to the ER.