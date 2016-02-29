These Are the Most Common Types of Arrhythmia

The heart has four chambers: two atria at the top that collect blood when the heart relaxes, and two ventricles on the bottom, which pump it out to the body. Arrhythmias that start in the atria aren't usually lethal, although they can still cause trouble. One-third of all hospitalizations for arrhythmia are due to atrial fibrillation, a condition that makes the atria quiver instead of pump. This can cause blood pooling and clotting, and slightly increase the risk of a stroke.