Try to think about how you've seen heart attacks depicted on screen: More often than not, a man clutches his chest in pain and falls to the ground. And while chest pain is the most common symptom in both men and women, females may be less likely than their male counterparts to experience such a dramatic scene.

Take talk show host Rosie O'Donnell for instance. O'Donnell had a heart attack in 2012 when she was 50 years old. Like most women, O'Donnell didn't experience the classic, chest-clutching "Hollywood heart attack." Instead, she had an ache in her arms and chest along with nausea and clammy skin, according to a post on her blog. Like many women, she didn't realize what was happening, and didn't see a doctor until the next day. She was eventually told she had a type of heart attack called a "widowmaker," which occurs when there's a complete block of the heart's left anterior descending (LAD) artery. "I am lucky to be here," she wrote.

The bottom line: Heart disease is now the number-one killer of women. Know the following signs of heart attacks in women, and call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know has one or more of the following symptoms.

RELATED: 9 Subtle Signs You Could Have a Heart Problem