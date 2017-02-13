22 Heart-Healthy Foods to Start Eating ASAP

Another widely consumed beverage—coffee—may also promote heart health. One study found a 10 to 15% lower risk of dying from heart disease or other causes in men and women who drank six or more cups of coffee a day. Other research has found that even two cups a day could lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke by 30%. It's not clear where the benefit comes from and the news isn't necessarily a reason to pick up the habit. "If you're already drinking coffee and enjoying it, continue," says Graf. "If not, there's no reason to start."

One thing to note about caffeine, however: Due to a genetic variant some people break down caffeine more slowly. When this is the case, it can have a negative impact on heart health. While you can get tested, through sites like https://www.nutrigenomix.com, the test isn’t covered by insurance.

