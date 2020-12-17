While it looks like a padded eye mask, Renpho’s device has built-in heating pads and an air pressure massage feature that uses compression to improve circulation around the eyes. This sensation, shoppers say, helps relieve tension almost instantly. “The air pressure and heat are amazing on my eye and brow areas. There is no way to control the actual massage process, but it has a built-in 15-minute session that goes through all sorts of different patterns around the eye and brow area,” wrote one shopper. “I immediately felt relaxed within the first minute.”