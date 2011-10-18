18 Signs You're Having a Migraine

Some people with a migraine experience aura.

The most common auras are visual, such as flickering lights, spots, or lines. "You may see a little jagged line...that will develop some cross hatches, and it might sort of move in a curved direction," Dr. Calhoun says.

Auras typically last between five minutes and an hour, with a 60-minute "skip phase" before the headache pain sets in, she says.

Some patients have auras without a migraine-type headache or any headache at all.

