Headaches are actually the most common form of pain, according to the US National Library of Medicine.

But there are different types of headaches: Tension headaches, for example, are the most common type of headache, and are due to tightness in your shoulders, neck, scalp, and jaw. This type of pain is often brought on by stress, depression, or anxiety.

Other types of headaches include migraines, cluster headaches, and sinus headaches—all of which can usually be remedied by lifestyle changes or pain relievers. But what if your typical modes of treatment aren't working anymore—or you just want to try something different? Here, 12 ways to help get rid of head pain, without popping a pill.