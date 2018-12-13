10 Common Hangover Cures and What Doctors Think of Them

The only way to prevent a hangover the night before a drinking binge is to drink in moderation, or to stay away from alcohol entirely. But it can be easy to overindulge—and then wake up the next day with hangover symptoms like nausea, headache, and fatigue.

Alternating your drinks with water or another nonalcoholic beverage can help you slow down and stay hydrated. If you still wind up with a hangover, you may be inclined to try one of the many supposedly remedies.

However, these hangover cures are often ineffective, and some may actually make you feel worse. Here's how to really get rid of a hangover.

