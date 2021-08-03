Schedule regular eye exams. Although having your eyes dilated can be inconvenient, it's important for an eye doctor to get a full look at your entire eye. Schedule an exam every five to ten years if you're under 40 and every two to four years if you're between the ages of 40 and 54. If you're older than 55 years old or at risk of glaucoma, talk to your eye doctor. You may need to be checked as frequently as once each year.