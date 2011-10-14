9 Serious Conditions That Can Feel Like Heartburn

Heartburn—or gastroesophageal reflux or acid reflux—is a painful burning feeling in your chest or your throat, according to the US National Library of Medicine (USNLM).

Basically, heartburn happens when your esophagus (the tube that carries food from your mouth to your stomach) relaxes too much and stomach acid comes back up into your esophagus, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). It can be managed by making changes to your diet, like cutting back on coffee and alcohol, or through medications.

Having heartburn every once in a while, like after a spicy meal or taking a nap too soon after eating, is normal; but if it occurs more than twice a week for more than a few weeks, it's time to see a doctor–in that case, you could have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a chronic, sometimes damaging form of heartburn.

But GERD isn't the only issue that is related to heartburn. Many other conditions—some even life-threatening—can mimic the feeling of heartburn. Here, nine other conditions that heartburn could be masquerading as—and when to see your doctor about it.

RELATED: What Is GERD?