The many gastrointestinal infections that go away on their own typically don't need to be treated, just as they don't require a diagnosis. That doesn't mean there's nothing you can do. In fact, it's important to drink lots of water and other fluids to replace those that are lost through diarrhea and vomiting. Broth or soup with sodium as well as 100% fruit juice with potassium are good options. When you're ready to eat, focus on bland foods like the BRAT (banana, rice, apple, toast) diet rather than high-fat, high-fiber, and dairy products, which can backfire and produce more symptoms.