Need a Flu Shot? Uber Will Deliver On-Demand Vaccinations to Your Door for $10

If you've been procrastinating on getting your flu shot, you officially have no excuse: Uber is offering a one-day flu shot delivery service tomorrow, November 19th, between 11am and 3pm. Yes, you read that right—you can get a flu shot delivered straight to your front door or office.

For the second year in a row, the transportation app's UberHEALTH initiative will let users request on-demand wellness packs from their smartphones for $10 (each pack includes a water bottle, tissues, hand sanitizer, lollipop, and a recyclable tote). And anyone who orders one also has the option of having a Passport Health clinic nurse visit their home or workplace to administer up to ten flu shots at no additional cost.

UberHEALTH launched last year in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago and gave out more than 2,000 vaccinations. John Brownstein, PhD, an epidemiologist at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, spearheaded the effort with the goal of increasing flu vaccination rates, according to the Washington Post. This year, UberHEALTH has expanded to include 35 U.S. cities from different parts of the country (see the full list below) and will have more than 10,000 flu shots available.

"Convenience and delivery method are both key components of many people’s decision of whether or not to get a flu shot," wrote Uber's East Coast General Manager Meghan Verena on the company's Newsroom blog. "We know there is more that we can do and are thrilled to have John Brownstein, PhD joining as our first advisor in the field of health care. With his guidance and expertise, we will be able to identify other ways we can leverage the Uber platform so we can drive to a healthier future."

Interested in getting an on-demand flu shot from Uber? Here's how it works: From 11am to 3pm on November 19th, open the Uber app on your smartphone and select the "UberHEALTH" icon (it will appear on the lower right hand corner of the screen). From there, you can order just a wellness pack or a wellness pack along with flu shot service. Both options cost $10, and if you order a flu shot, you can split the cost among up to ten individuals, making it ideal for offices or busy families who haven't had the chance to get their yearly flu vaccines.

Here's the full list of places where the service will be available

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boise

Boston

Charleston

Charlotte

Columbus

Connecticut - Hartford County

Dallas

Des Moines

Detroit

Grand Rapids

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City, MO

Los Angeles

Madison

Milwaukee

Nashville

New Jersey (Jersey City & Hoboken)

New Orleans

New York

Orange County

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

Raleigh-Durham

Rhode Island

Richmond

San Francisco

Seattle

Tampa Bay

Washington, D.C.