3 Ways to Stop the Spread of the Flu—Other Than Getting the Shot

It’s October, which means it’s time to get your flu shot . After last year’s particularly dangerous season that killed 80,000 Americans , there’s no excuse for putting your health at risk this year.

“The first and best defense is to get a flu vaccine ,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, MD, MPH, said at the end of September at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases annual flu news conference .

After vaccination, there are three other very important things you can do to keep yourself healthy this flu season, Dr. Adams continued. “The second step we recommend for fighting flu and other respiratory illnesses is to take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs.” He even has an easy way to remember what to do: “These are the Three Cs: cover, contain, and clean.”