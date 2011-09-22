Pros and Cons of 10 Fibromyalgia Treatments

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a type of counseling that focuses on changing the way people react to life circumstances, and, in the case of fibro, how they respond to pain or other triggers.

Pros: "It can help improve sleep, overall function, and coping skills for people with fibromyalgia," Dr. Arnold says. In addition, studies have shown that CBT can reduce depression.

Cons: It can take as many as 20 sessions to see results. Insurance coverage can vary. And some communities might not have therapists who have experience treating fibro patients, Dr. Arnold says, adding that pain centers are a good place to start looking.