The One Thing This Makeup Mogul Says You Need for the Perfect Day in the Sun

A day in the sun can feel like a dream. Without proper protection, however, you could land yourself some eye health problems. Since no one's idea of summer fun is a visit to the ophthalmologist, we asked Zanna Roberts Rassi, cofounder of Milk Makeup, to tell us her one essential for safeguarding your eyes without compromising style.

It all comes down to the right sunglasses. Rassi is a strong proponent of larger shades ("the bigger, the better!") for two reasons.

RELATED: What Is Ocular Melanoma? This Rare Eye Cancer Has Struck 36 Graduates of Auburn University

“A, because they’re instant glam, and B, because they’re covering more of the face and protecting the eye area,” she says. “This eye area is so, so fine.” Rassi's right; the skin around the eyes is the thinnest on the body, and therefore shielding it from the damaging effects of UV light is super critical.

Tiny sunglasses are making a big impact in the fashion world this year. But if you ask us, they might not be the best call for healthy eyes. From a style perspective, Rassi calls it a “tough one” to pull off.

“The actual wraparound effect of them is quite good because you’re covering more of the face on the outside," says Rassi, who partnered with The Vision Council to promote UV eye protection. "Problem is, you’re not covering the lower part under your eyes."

Rahul Pandit, MD, an ophthalmologist with the Blanton Eye Institute at Houston Methodist Hospital, also warned against so-called skinny glasses. “With smaller frames, more light is going to get around. Larger frames are going to protect you more,” Pandit told Health last month.

RELATED: 7 Eye Symptoms and What They Could Mean

Once you find the right glam frames, make sure your sunnies also have 100% UV protection to filter both UVA and UVB rays. And consider polarized lenses, which make it easier to see in very bright conditions and can help prevent eyestrain.