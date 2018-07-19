The Best Sunglasses for Healthy Eyes
Protect your sight from the sun's damaging rays with these fashionable frames.
Whether you go for a classic, Risky Business-style Wayfarer or the mirrored shades celebs are loving right now, you need to be sure they protect your peepers. First, make sure your shades have 100% UV protection to filter both UVA and UVB rays—this is the most important thing you can do to save your eyes. You can further protect yourself with oversized and wraparound frames that offer more coverage to protect the soft tissue around your eyes (which can help prevent wrinkles). Finally, you have the option of choosing polarized lenses, which make it easier to see in very bright conditions and can keep eyestrain at bay. The following 10 sunglasses pass the test—your eyes will thank you later.
Vira Sun Mermaid
To buy: $60; virasun.com
Mirrored lenses look cool and block UV rays
Knockaround Fast Lanes
To buy: $25; knockaround.com
A low price and UV400 protection? Nice!
Haze Edge X
To buy: $300; hazecollection.com
Don't let lighter lenses fool you— these offer UVA and UVB protection.
Spy Flynn
To buy: $150; spyoptic.com
Larger frames lend extra protection.
Roka Phantom Titanium
To buy: $250; roka.com
Textured nose grips keep these from budging.
Rad + Refined Sport Shield
To buy: $42; radandrefined.com
A wraparound lens prevents sun from sneaking in the side.
Smith Optics Bridgetown Aviator Sunglasses
To buy: $169; nordstrom.com
Blend classic cool with fashionable flair with this subtle update to the aviator. And this pair has substance in addition to loads of style: Smith Optics is known for its high-performance lenses that let you see the world as nature intended.
Illesteva Mirrored Matte Sunglasses
To buy: $177; bloomingdales.com
Take tortoiseshell and give it a modern update, and you've got this pair imported from Italy. Mirrored green and blue lenses aren't just eye-catching—they also reduce glare in bright situations.
Ray-Ban Aviator Polarized Flash Lenses
Westward Leaning Vanguard Square Sunglasses
To buy: $225; saksfifthavenue.com
Smoke-colored lenses are a great option for reducing glare but without distorting color. This sporty style works for a sail around the bay, a day lounging at the pool, around town…you name it, these glasses will protect your eyes and look stylish doing it.
Tifosi Optics Jet
To buy: $40; zappos.com
Need high-performance shades to get you through all your runs, bike rides, and triathlons? The Tifosi Optics Jet is shatterproof, slip-proof, and extraordinarily lightweight, all while still protecting your eyes from the elements.
Le Specs x Adam Selman The Last Lolita
To buy: $119; nordstrom.com
Cat-eye sunnies have officially been celeb-endorsed, and this pair from Le Specs has been spotted on the likes of Kendall Jenner, the Hadid sisters, and Zoe Kravitz. Not only are these shades super stylish, but the shape provides ample coverage around your eye, helping protect skin from UV damage and wrinkles.
Diff Bella Polarized Sunglasses
To buy: $85; amazon.com
Not only does this square pair of shades protect your eyes and reduce glare with polarized lenses, for each pair purchased DIFF Eyewear provides reading glasses to those in need.
Maui Jim Baby Beach Polarized Plus 2 Aviator Sunglasses
To buy: $299; nordstrom.com
If you're looking for a pair that can be both sporty and stylish this pair from Maui Jim has got it all. The classic aviator shape frames all face types, while the impact resistant lenses keep scratches at bay. Plus—and adjustable nose pad gives you a custom fit keeping them steady in the most active of situations.
Zeal Fleetwood
To buy: $169; zappos.com
If you've lost countless sunglasses out on the water, these environmentally-friendly, classic black sunnies are for you. The world's first lens made using a plant-based bonding agent (and it holds up!), these Zeal sunglasses have a cotton-based M49 biodegradable frame. Further proof that they're safe for the environment? They begin to biodegrade if left under water or in soil for longer than 18 months.
Electric Txoko Sunglasses
To buy: $225; nordstrom.com
We love these effortless, champagne-colored frames that literally go with everything. Plus, the lenses protect against UV and blue light, meaning they also shield eyes from screentime on our devices and artificial light.
Traveler By TOMS Rossio Matte Aqua Glass
To buy: $78; toms.com
Who knew these chic aqua shades (which come with full UV protection) can also give back? For every pair of TOMS sunglasses you buy, the brand funds a full eye exam for someone in need. Double yes.
Sunski Singlefin Polarized Sunglasses
To buy: $58; amazon.com
These vintage-inspired sunnies have polycarbonate lenses (in other words, they're scratch-proof) and are durable enough for year-round adventures. But hey, accidents happen, and Sunski stands by their lifetime warranty: They'll repair or replace any catastrophic damage free of charge. Broken frames, busted lenses, dog chew marks—you're covered.