8 Reasons Your Eyes Are Red—and How to Treat Them

If the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, bloodshot eyes are the mirrors of your health, letting you know that something’s going on either with your eyes themselves or in another part of your body. But because so many conditions can cause one or both of your eyes to take on a reddish hue, it’s not always easy to figure out what’s causing the redness—and what you should do about it.

“Usually the eyes turn red because the blood vessels on the surface of the eye get dilated or inflamed,” explains Jessica Lee, MD, assistant professor of vitreoretinal surgery, department of ophthalmology at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. “And there are a multitude of reasons that can happen.”

Some of these reasons are simple and have an easy fix, while others are more serious; red, inflamed, and/or itchy eyes could be the first sign of a condition that may have a real impact on your vision. We asked Dr. Lee to explain all the things that could cause red eyes, so you can better determine why you’re sporting the bloodshot look and how to treat it.

