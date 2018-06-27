8 Polarized Sunglasses We're Loving for National Sunglasses Day (and Beyond)

Not only have sunglasses gotten way cuter over the years, but they also offer increased protection for eyes. These days, more and more stylish sunnies boast polarized lenses, which are coated in a special film that helps reduce glare. The film on these types of lenses only allows horizontal light to pass through, blocking out vertical light waves that create glare (think: the light that reflects off bodies of water or shiny buildings). Objects viewed through the lenses appear crisper and clearer. Hey, we won't argue with that.

You know how sometimes after spending a blinding day at the beach or on the mountain, you feel more tired than usual? In addition to protecting eyes from the sun's harmful rays, "people who use polarized sunglasses for long stretches of time often say they are less tired than usual after hours of battling sun glare," according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Even more reason to pack a pair next time you're heading to the pool.

In honor of National Sunglass Day today (and because we love a stylish and protective pair of shades year-round), here are the best polarized sunglasses to take you through every season.