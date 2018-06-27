8 Polarized Sunglasses We're Loving for National Sunglasses Day (and Beyond)

Adding these UV blockers to our shopping carts right now.
Not only have sunglasses gotten way cuter over the years, but they also offer increased protection for eyes. These days, more and more stylish sunnies boast polarized lenses, which are coated in a special film that helps reduce glare. The film on these types of lenses only allows horizontal light to pass through, blocking out vertical light waves that create glare (think: the light that reflects off bodies of water or shiny buildings). Objects viewed through the lenses appear crisper and clearer. Hey, we won't argue with that.
You know how sometimes after spending a blinding day at the beach or on the mountain, you feel more tired than usual? In addition to protecting eyes from the sun's harmful rays, "people who use polarized sunglasses for long stretches of time often say they are less tired than usual after hours of battling sun glare," according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Even more reason to pack a pair next time you're heading to the pool.
In honor of National Sunglass Day today (and because we love a stylish and protective pair of shades year-round), here are the best polarized sunglasses to take you through every season.
1
Zeal Optics Crowley
Equipped with ellume bio-plastic polarized lenses made from sustainable plant-based materials, these sunglasses offer clearer vision while reducing environmental impact. Score.
2
Vuarnet Cable Car Round Polarized Sunglasses
Crafted in France, these très chic sunglasses have gray-blue polarized lenses with backside antireflective coating, so your eyes will be 100% UV protected during après ski.
3
Komono Kandice
Who says polarized sunglasses have to be boring? Perfect for a rooftop brunch, black smoke lenses punctuate these fun, bold orange oval sunnies.
4
Smith Attack ChromaPop Polarized Shield Sunglasses
Featuring Smith's MAG interchangeable technology, you can easily swap out your ChromaPop polarized lenses for varying light conditions in these sporty sun blockers. Also good: The coating repels sweat, oil, grime, and rain, so you won't have to stop to wipe down your shades while mountain or rode biking.
5
Electric Danger Cat Sunglasses
Who can resist a classic cat eye? Not us. Plus, the polarized lenses protect against UV and blue light, meaning they also shield eyes from screentime on our devices and artificial light.
6
Sunski Alta
These retro sunnies have polycarbonate lenses (in other words, they’re scratch-proof) and are durable enough to travel with. But hey, accidents happen, and Sunski stands by their lifetime warranty: They'll repair or replace any catastrophic damage free of charge. Broken frames, busted lenses, dog chew marks—you're covered.
7
ROKA Phantom Ti Performance Polarized Aviator
A year-round staple, these polarized aviators have an anti-scratch and anti-reflection coating, and also boast technical features for anti-spotting and fingerprint resistance, making them a go-to for weekends on the lake or snowy workday commutes.
8
Maui Jim Honi 54mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
These Maui Jim sunnies are anything but ordinary, thanks to the colorful and lightweight frames, 100% UV protection, and a super flattering shape.