8 Pink Eye Treatments, According to Eye Doctors

Pink eye is most commonly used to describe conjunctivitis—or the swelling of the conjunctiva (swelling of the membrane lining the outside of the eyeball and the inside of the eyelid)—often caused by an infection.

According to the National Eye Institute, pink eye is extremely common and many types are contagious. Symptoms include pink or red eyes, itchy or burning eyes, watery eyes, white, yellow, or green fluid (discharge) coming from your eyes, or crust along your eyelids or eyelashes, which may keep your eyes from opening when you wake up. It may also cause swollen eyelids, a feeling like something’s stuck in your eye, sensitivity to bright light, blurry vision, and a lump in front of your ear.

The CDC explains that there are two main types of infectious pink eye: bacterial and viral. Many of the symptoms are similar, but there are some differences. For instance, bacterial infections are more common in young children while viral infections are more common in older kids and adults. And although they both cause your eyes to look red, bacterial conjunctivitis usually produces a discharge from the eye while viral conjunctivitis might cause clear tearing.

The NIH maintains that most cases of pink eye will go away on their own. However, there are ways to help get rid of it, including medications and home remedies as well. While you have the infection, wash your hands copiously and make sure not to share items like pillowcases, towels, or makeup to make sure you don’t spread it to others.

Here are some ways to help get rid of pink eye.

RELATED: 8 Reasons Your Eyes Are Red–and How to Treat Them