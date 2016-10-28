7 Medications That Can Cause Dry Eyes

If your eyes are dry and irritated, ask yourself: Could the little pill you pop each day be the culprit?

People taking over-the-counter and prescription medications may not realize the extent to which common pills, sprays, drops and liquids can starve the eyes of adequate hydration.

Dry eye, a chronic condition that's more serious than just a one-time bout of dry eyes. has been linked to everything from cold relief medicines to prescription heart medicines.

And for people on multiple drugs, the potential risk to the eyes is compounded, says Stephanie Crist, Pharm.D., assistant professor of pharmacy practice at St. Louis College of Pharmacy in Missouri.

Here are a few categories of medicines linked to dry eye: