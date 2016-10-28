14 Dry Eye Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

They say oil and water don’t mix, but tell that to your eyes. The tears produced by healthy orbs have a lubricating layer of watery tear and oil, and without this combo, your eyes can be in serious trouble.

That's where dry eye syndrome comes in. Different from just a one-time episode of dry-feeling eyes, this is an umbrella term for a variety of problems in which tear production is faulty. Ophthalmologists tend to lump dry-eye sufferers into two camps: Those whose tears are in short supply and others whose tears are lacking in oil, causing moisture to evaporate too quickly from the eye’s surface. Some people experience a combination of the two.

Dry-eye sufferer Natalia Warren is chair and co-founder of a nonprofit Not A Dry Eye Foundation, created by a group of patients who “suffered untold agonies” before getting proper diagnosis and treatment. “My symptoms were so severe that I felt like I had tissues stuffed under my eyelid,” she said.

Here are some common and troubling dry eye symptoms: