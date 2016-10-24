11 Triggers of Dry Eye, and What to Do About Them

Among the millions of Americans who have dry eye, the majority are women. One of the main reasons is that after menopause, women just don't produce as many tears. And women who have an early menopause (in their 40s or younger) and develop dry eye run the risk of more damage to the surface of their eye simply because they've had the eye condition over a longer period of time. And it's not just menopause. Other hormonal changes can have the same effect.

"Pregnancy, contraceptive use, and hormone replacement therapy [HRT] can all cause dry eye," says Cushing.

HRT is not as commonly used to treat menopausal symptoms as it was in the past due to a higher cancer risk, but combined estrogen and progesterone carries a much lower risk of dry eye than estrogen alone. (Because estrogen alone can raise the risk of endometrial cancer, it's usually reserved for women who have had a hysterectomy.)