Amanda Seyfried Matched Her Eye Makeup to an Infection–But That's Probably Not a Great Idea

Cosmetics and eye irritation don't mix.

Blake Bakkila
July 13, 2018

Amanda Seyfried isn’t letting an eye infection stop her from attending the premiere of Mamma Mia 2 in Stockholm. And while we think the actress looks great, we’re not so sure about her decision to apply eye makeup. Both Seyfried and her makeup artist Mary Greenwell shared photos of her look, meant to complement the under-eye redness caused by her infection.

“While most people would hide from the camera, here she is looking as beautiful as ever with makeup purposefully created to work WITH Amanda’s eye infection,” Greenwell captioned a photo of Seyfried. “I love this so much.”

I just want to say how wonderful Amanda is. While most people would hide from the camera, here she is looking as beautiful as ever with make up purposefully created to work WITH Amanda’s eye infection. I love this so much. Skincare: @Sisleyparisuk Hydra-Global Serum @Sisleyparisuk Moisturiser with Cucumber @Sisleyparisuk Botanical Eye and Lip Contour Balm. Foundation: @Chanel.beauty Les Beige Sheer Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturiser. Concealer: @LauraMercieruk Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer with Secret Camouflage Concealer. Cheeks: @sensaibeauty powder blush (out August 1st) @guerlain bronzer @guerlain compact powder. Eyes: @fentybeauty Maroccan Spice pallet Mascara: @sensaibeauty 38c Black Brow : @lauramercierUk brow pencil Lips: @ctilburymakeup Filled in and lined with Pillow Talk Glossed with @sisley Phyto-Lip Twist no1 Hair @jennychohair Styling @elizabethstewart1 #mymgmakeup #marygreenwell @prada #amandaseyfried #mammamia

A post shared by Mary Greenwell (@marygreenwell) on

We would have loved it if Seyfried and Greenwell kept makeup away from the area of her infection. Friendly reminder courtesy of the FDA: "Avoid using eye cosmetics if you have an eye infection or the skin around the eye is inflamed." Seyfried–and anyone with an eye infection–should wait for the area to heal and toss all the products and applicators that were used when she had the infection.

While Seyfried didn’t specify what type of eye infection she’s dealing with, one expert told us a tip about wearing makeup with pink eye: “Certainly if you wear makeup, you don’t want to put it on again,” said Amy Coburn, MD, a clinical ophthalmologist with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Greenwell concealed Seyfried’s infection well, but next time, might we suggest a bold lip?

