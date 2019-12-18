Eye Health, Explained

Savannah Guthrie Undergoes Eye Surgery After Serious Injury to Retina
She suffered a retinal tear the day before Thanksgiving.Read More
Savannah Guthrie Reveals Serious Eye Injury That Left Her Temporarily Blind
"There was so much blood."Read More
How Long Does Pink Eye Last? An Eye Doctor Explains
It all depends on what's causing it—and how quickly it's treated.Read More
Is LASIK Surgery Safe? A Former FDA Adviser Raises Doubts—But Here's What Eye Docs Have to Say
Plus, what you need to know if you're considering the surgery.Read More
Extreme Dry Eye Left Fox News' Shannon Bream Suicidal: 'I Was in Pain All the Time'
Anchor Shannon Bream struggled with extreme pain and could barely sleep until she found hope in treatment.Read More