Eye Health, Explained

Having perfectly healthy eyes—clear vision and no pain or other symptoms—is crucial to your health and well-being. The good news is that it's easy to learn more about eye problems, symptoms, and the treatments that will keep you in tip-top shape.

Savannah Guthrie Undergoes Eye Surgery After Serious Injury to Retina

She suffered a retinal tear the day before Thanksgiving.
Savannah Guthrie Reveals Serious Eye Injury That Left Her Temporarily Blind

"There was so much blood."
How Long Does Pink Eye Last? An Eye Doctor Explains

It all depends on what's causing it—and how quickly it's treated.
Is LASIK Surgery Safe? A Former FDA Adviser Raises Doubts—But Here's What Eye Docs Have to Say

Plus, what you need to know if you're considering the surgery.
Extreme Dry Eye Left Fox News' Shannon Bream Suicidal: 'I Was in Pain All the Time'

Anchor Shannon Bream struggled with extreme pain and could barely sleep until she found hope in treatment.
A Second Case of ‘Cattle Eye Worm’ Has Been Reported in the US. Here’s What That Means

Here's what you need to know.
11 Reasons Your Vision Is Blurry–and What to Do About It

What you need to know about the many causes of fuzzy, unfocused eyesight.
What Is Macular Degeneration? 

Everything you need to know about this complex eye condition, which causes a loss of vision in the center of the eye.
What Eye Freckles Can Tell You About Your Health 

A Nonsurgical Nose Job Left This Woman With Vision Loss—Here’s How

Easy Ways to Protect Your Eyes at Any Age

11 Triggers of Dry Eye, and What to Do About Them

Everything You Need to Know About Cataracts, According to Ophthalmologists

What Exactly Is Periorbital Cellulitis—and How Do You Get It?

This Type of Eye Surgery Can Actually Make Vision Worse

What Causes Eye Floaters? Ophthalmologists Explain Those 'Cobwebs' You See Sometimes

You May Need to Replace Your Sunglasses More Often Than You Think

All About the Eye Diseases Stealing Roseanne Barr’s Sight

5 Pink Eye Symptoms to Watch For

Red eyes aren't the only symptom—here, four other ways to know if you're dealing with this highly contagious condition.

Taylor Swift Just Revealed She Had LASIK Surgery—Here's What Really Goes Into the Procedure

These Terrifying Photos Will Make You Think Twice About Sleeping in Your Contacts

Doctors Discover 4 Bees Living Inside a Woman's Eye and Feeding on Her Tears

This Viral Tweet Is Convincing People They Have Astigmatism. Here's What That Really Means

Family of Meteorologist Who Died by Suicide After Eye Surgery Complications Speaks Out

I Almost Died From a Random Act of Gun Violence. Here's What I Need People to Know

How Do You Get Pink Eye?

8 Home Remedies for Pink Eye

This Woman Was Accidentally Prescribed Erectile Dysfunction Meds for Dry Eyes

15-Year-Old Left Blind from a Mysterious Illness After a Cruise: ‘There’s No Answers’

Is There a Link Between LASIK and Suicide? 7 Things to Know If You're Considering Eye Surgery

Detroit Meteorologist Dies by Suicide After Opening Up About Lasik Surgery Complications

Scott Disick Says You Should Use This Eye-Color Changing Product—Here’s What an Expert Thinks

Mom Is Almost Blinded by a Parasite from Swimming in Her Contact Lenses: 'It was So Horrific'

Woman Who Lost Her Sight for Hours from Eyelash Extensions Warns Others: 'Be Careful'

7 Reasons Your Eyelid Is Drooping

How To Get Rid Of a Stye—Stat!

The 10 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes, According to Customer Reviews

Did You Know That You Can Get Skin Cancer On Your Eyelid?

Why You Should Never Lick Your Contacts and Put Them Back in Your Eyes

The Best Sunglasses for Healthy Eyes

The One Thing This Makeup Mogul Says You Need for the Perfect Day in the Sun

Amanda Seyfried Matched Her Eye Makeup to an Infection–But That's Probably Not a Great Idea

A Woman Fractured Her Eye Socket By Blowing Her Nose

Are These Whitening Eye Drops Actually Safe?

