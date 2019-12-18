When I Told My Doctor I Thought I Had Endometriosis, He Said, 'Stop Practicing Google Medicine'

What to Do if You Think You Have Endometriosis
No, severe pain isn't a normal part of your period.
Endometriosis Treatment Options Every Patient Should Know About
Specialists recommend considering these five strategies.
7 Endometriosis Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
Doctors often brush off endometriosis symptoms as something less severe, but the condition affects up to 10% of women of childbearing age.
Powerful Photos Show What Endometriosis Pain Feels Like, According to Women Who Have It
"My pain feels like there's a sharp, hot needle inside me, being scraped against my internal organs."
What Exactly Is Endometriosis? Here's What an Ob-Gyn Wants Every Woman to Know
The chronic disease can be extremely painful—but it's often treatable.
There Are 4 Stages of Endometriosis. Here's What Each One Means
Experts use stages to classify endometriosis by severity, but the stage doesn't always correspond to a woman's pain and discomfort levels.