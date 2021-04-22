LIVE

Endocrine Conditions

Most Recent

3 Ways Your Hormones Affect Your Gut, and What That Means for Your Period

Experts are just starting to understand this powerful connection—and what it really means for your digestive system.
19 Thyroid Disease Symptoms You Should Get Checked Out ASAP

That little gland in your neck can do a whole lot of damage.
What Is Addison's Disease–and How Do You Know If You Have It?

The rare hormonal disorder could be making you tired.
11 Celebs With Thyroid Disease–and How They Knew Something Was Wrong

Don’t ignore extreme exhaustion and unexplained fluctuations in weight. They could signal trouble with a tiny organ in your neck that keeps your metabolism humming along.
Wendy Williams Was Diagnosed With Graves' Disease. Here's What That Is

The autoimmune disorder causes an overactive thyroid.
What is Hashimoto’s Disease? Everything You Need to Know About Gigi Hadid’s Thyroid Disorder

More Endocrine Conditions

Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Thyroid Disease

Zoe Saldana, Victoria Justice, Gina Rodriguez, and Nia Vardalos have the same autoimmune disease.
Zoe Saldana Opens Up About Her Thyroid Disease

The ' Star Trek Beyond' star has an autoimmune condition called Hashimoto's.
What Gina Rodriguez’s Thyroid Disorder Taught Her About Loving Her Body

4 Steps You Can Take to Avoid Thyroid Problems

