Endocrine Conditions

3 Ways Your Hormones Affect Your Gut, and What That Means for Your Period
Experts are just starting to understand this powerful connection—and what it really means for your digestive system.
19 Thyroid Disease Symptoms You Should Get Checked Out ASAP
That little gland in your neck can do a whole lot of damage.
What Is Addison's Disease–and How Do You Know If You Have It?
The rare hormonal disorder could be making you tired.
11 Celebs With Thyroid Disease–and How They Knew Something Was Wrong
Don’t ignore extreme exhaustion and unexplained fluctuations in weight. They could signal trouble with a tiny organ in your neck that keeps your metabolism humming along.
Wendy Williams Was Diagnosed With Graves' Disease. Here's What That Is
The autoimmune disorder causes an overactive thyroid.