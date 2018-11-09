6 Types of Eczema–and What You Need to Know About Each

Eczema is not one skin condition but several, divided into categories. While they may differ in appearance or location, all the different forms of eczema have a few things in common: They cause your skin to become red, scaly, and itchy. They’re also all chronic with periodic flares, and they share many treatments, such as steroid creams.

It’s also possible to have more than one type of eczema. “There’s a lot of overlap in different types of eczema,” says Emily Newsom, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. No matter the official type, she says, eczema is “dry, itchy, irritated skin–that can come up in a lot of ways.”

It helps to know what type (or types) of eczema you have so you can avoid your triggers and get the best treatment.

