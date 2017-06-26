6 Tricks to Stop Scratching if You Have Eczema

If you have eczema, you know how challenging it can be to fight the urge to scratch. The skin condition causes dry, scaly, rashy skin that is also incredibly itchy. Eczema can be so uncomfortable that some people with the condition unconsciously scratch in their sleep, or even itch themselves until they bleed. Luckily, there are expert-approved strategies that can help ease the itch. In this video, we share five ways to stop yourself from scratching your eczema skin.