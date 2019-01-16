The 7 Best Creams for Eczema, According to Dermatologists

Struggling with eczema on your face and hands? Soothe dry, irritated skin with these doctor-approved moisturizers.
By Kristin Canning Updated April 09, 2020
Eczema is a skin condition that results in dry, flaky red patches of skin, and can even cause blisters and sores. It can happen anywhere on the body, and is most often caused by a combination of genetics and immune system triggers, like allergies or contact with irritants. It's a super frustrating condition that affects over 30 million Americans, according to the National Eczema Association.

Dermatologists recommend treating eczema with moisturizers and creams that help protect the skin's moisture barrier, since it's weakened with eczema. Here are the products to look for per our derm experts.

1 Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Hand Unscented Lotion

This lotion is perfect for sensitive skin, since it's free of perfumes, says Amanda Doyle, MD, of Russak Dermatology in New York City. Vaseline is top eczema rec among derms for since its jelly texture is thick and locks in moisture.

2 CerVe Moisturizing Cream

This long-lasting moisturizer contains ceramides, which help build up the skin's moisture barrier, says New York dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, allowing nutrients to sink in.

3 Curel Hydra Therapy

Use this moisturizer right after you get out of the shower, before you dry off – it's activated by water to penetrate deep into skin. It contains glycerin and shea butter, two ingredients Dr. Jaliman recommends for improving the skin's moisture barrier.

4 Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream

This lotion contains moisture-locking glycerin and lipids to build up the skin barrier, and is specifically formulated for eczema-prone skin.

5 SkinClinical Extreme Healing Daily Treatment

This moisturizer was developed with a grant from the National Institutes of Heath to help with dry-skin conditions like eczema. It features soothing Shea butter and Chinese angelica, an herb that boosts healing and circulation.

6 Mustela Stelatopia Emollient Balm

Avocado molecules and plant oils protect and nourish the skin's barrier in this sensitive skin lotion.

7 Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion

This formula features hyaluronic acid, an ingredient Dr. Jaliman recommends for building up the skin's moisture barrier – it can retain up to 1,000 times its weight in water, so it will keep skin hydrated throughout the day.

