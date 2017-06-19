13 Things That May Make Atopic Dermatitis Worse

If you have atopic dermatitis—the most common type of eczema—you can have inflamed patches of skin that are so super itchy, they keep you up at night (or cause you to scratch in your sleep). The cause? An abnormal immune reaction that changes the skin's structure and function making it itchy and vulnerable to irritants. While this type of eczema runs in families with asthma and allergies, it isn't an allergic reaction.

Even though there are treatments, this type of eczema can subside and flare-up over and over again—and certain things can make it worse. Natalie Zill, a Ventura, Calif., salesperson, struggles daily to manage her symptoms. The 24-year-old used a popular facial moisturizer every day for a while until her eczema returned three years ago.

"There was one day I put it on and my whole face was on fire," she said. "I really have to make sure, especially for my face, what ingredients are in the lotions."

Here are a few of the common culprits that can exacerbate symptoms and tips for avoiding skin irritants.