What Is Rumination Disorder? Psychologists Explain What You Need to Know About the Condition
Here's how it might be mistaken for other health problems.
What Is Binge Eating Disorder? Here’s What You Should Know About It
It's the most common eating disorder in the United States.
The Different Types of Eating Disorders—What They Are and What You Need to Know About Them
It's estimated that 30 million people in the United States will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives.
I Had an Eating Disorder for 21 Years—but Doctors Wouldn't Diagnose Me With Anorexia Because of My Weight
I Had an Eating Disorder for 21 Years—but Doctors Wouldn't Diagnose Me With Anorexia Because of My Weight
Because she didn't look like someone with an eating disorder, Shira Rosenbluth, 31, was caught in a cycle of binging, purging, and restricting her food intake for two decades—until she was correctly diagnosed and started treatment to help her heal.
My Battle With Orthorexia: The Eating Disorder That Made Me Obsessed With Weight and My Body
For years, Kim Zapata was praised for her "healthy" lifestyle—yet she was secretly obsessed with food labels, calorie counting, and weighing herself.
'Chew and Spit' Is the Surprisingly Common Eating Disorder You've Probably Never Heard Of
It's called "chew and spit"—and it's prevalent among adolescents.