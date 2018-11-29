8 Things You Never Knew About Nosebleeds

Many times, you can stop a bloody nose with a few simple steps at home. Here’s how:

First, stay calm: Getting worked up can worsen the bleeding. Tilt your head slightly forward, not backward–you don’t want blood rushing down the back of your throat. Using your thumb and index finger, pinch the soft, lower part of your nose. Apply just enough pressure to make your fingers blanch, Dr. Rodriguez says. Hold the pinch for five minutes. If the bleeding hasn’t let up, resume the pinch for five to 10 more minutes.

After the bleeding has stopped, you might want to try a decongestant nasal spray to tighten blood vessels in the nose. Just be sure to get your doctor’s permission first. Some people with high blood pressure and other health conditions should not use medicines that constrict blood vessels because they can raise blood pressure.

“Don’t ever shove anything up your nose,” Dr. Rodriguez cautions. “No tissue, no gauze.” You could make things worse, she says, by further irritating nasal blood vessels.

