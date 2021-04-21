LIVE

ENT Conditions

Most Recent

What Is Tinnitus? Auditory Condition May Be Linked to COVID-19—Here’s What to Know
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a coronavirus infection led to the severe auditory condition.
What Does it Mean to Be ‘Deaf With a Capital D’? This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Just Explained the Term
Abigail Heringer opened up about being the first deaf contestant—and why she was nervous to come on the show.
Sensorineural Hearing Loss: Causes and Treatment
45-Year-Old Man Suffers 'Sudden Irreversible Hearing Loss' After COVID-19 Infection—Here's What to Know
He's not the first person to develop hearing loss after having COVID-19—but doctors aren't yet convinced of a specific connection.
This Kid Had a Lego in His Nose for Two Years Before It Fell Out—and His Parents Were Shocked
Where was the toy hiding all this time? Here's what an ear, nose, and throat doctor says.
6 Way to Prevent Noise-Induced Hearing Loss, According to Experts
As noise-induced hearing loss approaches epidemic proportions, it’s worth finding some quiet in your everyday life. Learn how to protect your ears from all the clamor, starting now.
More ENT Conditions

15-Year-Old Contracts Rare Disease After Getting a Toy Stuck Up Her Nose for Years
This might make you paranoid about Legos.
27-Year-Old Develops Bleeding Mass in Right Nostril After Bathing in a Pond
You might want to double-check to make sure water you swim in is flowing.
13 Ways to Soothe a Sore Throat

How to Soothe a Sore Throat Fast, According to Experts
This Scary Condition Makes You Feel Like You're Suffocating—and It's Caused By Surgery
Your Ultimate Guide to Healthy Ears
7 Ways to Get Rid of Post-Nasal Drip

7 Ways to Get Rid of Post-Nasal Drip

7 Surprising Things You Should Know About Your Nose and Sinuses

Clear your head with this insider's guide to allergies, infections, and other nasal woes.

