Drug Addiction, Explained

Couple Shares Before and After Photos From Meth Addiction: 'It Is Possible to Recover'
"If I was having a bad day and craving she would help talk me out of it and vice versa."
A Nurse Stole Cancer Patients' Opioids and Diluted Them With Tap Water, Leading to Rare Infection
Her actions highlight how devastating the opioid crisis has become.
What Is Wasping? What You Need to Know About This Dangerous Form of Substance Abuse
Here's what you need to know.
I Was Addicted to the Weight-Loss Drug Phentermine for 15 Years: 'I’d Spiraled to a Dark Place'
After this popular pill was prescribed to her by a weight-loss clinic, writer Harmony Hobbs quickly became hooked. Here, she opens up about her emotional struggle with addiction and alcoholism—and her decision to finally get sober.
Demi Moore Writes About Addiction, Marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher in New Memoir
"I think readers are going to be surprised—and moved—by this book."
Herbal Supplement Kratom Overdoses Killed Almost 100 People in Just 18 Months, CDC Says
Here's what you need to know about a drug that's killed people in at least 27 states.