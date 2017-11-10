Just in case you need to hear it: Farting is normal. People break wind an average of 14 times a day, emitting anywhere from half a liter to more than 2 liters of gas over a 24-hour period. And, believe it or not, 99% of gas is odor-free. But sometimes your farts are just downright funky, forcing you to ask yourself, "Why do my farts smell so bad?"

Luckily, there's a pretty valid reasons for your not-so-pleasant smelling gas: "Silent-but-deadly ones, the really smelly guys, are due to fermentation by bacteria in your colon,” says Patricia Raymond, MD, a Virginia Beach-based gastroenterologist and assistant professor of clinical internal medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

For more on digestive conditions, check out our Digestive Health Condition Center

If you’re having wicked gas, it’s probably something you ate–and not necessarily a bad thing. Gas is a healthy, normal byproduct of digestion, after all. While the smell may be embarrassing in social situations, it might mean you’ve fed your gut nutritious, fiber-rich, plant-based foods. However, sometimes a bad odor can signal a more serious health problem requiring a thorough workup by a GI doc.

Here are eight reasons why the gas you pass can sometimes be offensive.

RELATED: 20 Reasons Why Your Stomach Hurts