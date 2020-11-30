Though the days of the toilet paper shortage are long gone, the events of 2020 have piqued Americans’ interest in a bathroom device that’s long been popular in Europe: the bidet. Sales of this water-spouting product increased in the spring, as more and more people considered the prospect of a wipe-free future. For those who’ve yet to make the leap, there’s good news: Now, one of the most popular bidet attachments is on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday.
Tushy’s Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment ($67; amazon.com) is currently available at the retailer for 15% off of its normal price of $79 (and lower than its current sale price of $89 at Tushy’s site). Compared to bidet toilet seats, which can cost upwards of $200, those are considerable savings. And shoppers say the expense is well worth it. “I cannot recommend Tushy enough,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “First-time bidet user here. When I say that this will change your entire outlook on life, I mean it.”
Bidets are used after peeing or pooping—they essentially spray a stream of water (tap water, not toilet water) onto your nether regions to make for a better clean. "Bidets are absolutely more hygienic than toilet paper," John Cluley, MD, a gastroenterologist based in Texas previously told Health. "If our hands get dirty, we don't use dry paper to wipe them off. We rinse them with water to get them clean. We should be doing the same with our butts."
This deep-clean makes bidets especially useful for use during a monthly period (when toilet paper just doesn’t cut it) and even for children who have toilet troubles: “My son has struggled with constipation, encopresis, and leakage issues for years,” another shopper wrote. “I bought this off a whim one day to see if it might help him. So far it's been a huge helper in keeping him more clean, with the added convenience of not having to take a shower so often.”
Using water instead of T.P. is also a far gentler way to get clean. “Some studies have shown that use of [a] bidet can reduce anal resting pressure and may provide symptomatic relief in patients who have hemorrhoids,” Saleem Chowdhry, MD, a physician in the department of gastroenterology and hepatology at Cleveland Clinic previously told Health.
And, of course, this device can also help you save money on toilet paper (while being kinder to the earth, too)—according to Tushy, the average adult uses 100 rolls of toilet paper a year. With a bidet, paper is only needed to pat dry, reducing the number of sheets you need per bathroom visit.
Whether you’re looking to reduce your T.P. usage, or you’re in search of a deeper clean that Amazon reviewers call “life-changing,” the Tushy attachment is a great entry into the world of bidets. Cyber Monday ends tonight, and with it, so does this deal—so if you want to upgrade your toilet time at a discount, act fast.
