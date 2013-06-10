There are few things in this world that are worse than an upset stomach—especially when it's accompanied by nausea and vomiting. And whether it's due to a stomach bug or food poisoning, you have one main goal: to feel better ASAP.

Unfortunately, there's no real cure for either stomach issue—most docs will tell you the best treatment is to just wait for your symptoms to run their course. But some foods (yes, even when you can't even look at food) can make you feel a bit better while you're on the road to recovery. Here, doctors recommend TK foods to help soothe your upset stomach so you can finally get back to normal.

RELATED: The Best Foods for an Upset Stomach