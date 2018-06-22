7 Reasons You Might Actually Need a Supplement

A supplement that promises to give you a day's worth (or more!) of whatever vitamin or mineral you need sounds like a guarantee for better health, right? But before you stock up on zinc, vitamin D, and iron—to name a few—it’s worth looking at whether you truly need to supplement your diet.

Experts agree that it’s best to nourish your body with whole foods, and that for the most part, people can get the nutrients they need from a varied and balanced diet.

“It’s best to go with whole foods first, not only because it encourages you to have variety in your diet, but because we generally better absorb vitamins and minerals when they come from whole foods,” says Heather Caplan, RD, host of the RD Real Talk podcast and co-founder of the Lane 9 Project.

And those labels that boast a supplement can give you 300% of your recommended intake? Don’t fall for it, says Caplan. Our bodies aren’t designed to absorb more than we need at any given time. “Supplements can become expensive things that we excrete anyway,” she says.

That being said, there are some special cases in which you may benefit from popping a pill. Talk to your doctor if anything below sounds like you, and, if you decide to try a supplement, look for brands that have been vetted by a third party. Supplements aren’t as well regulated as prescription meds, so Caplan recommends brands that have been verified by the nonprofit United States Pharmacopeia, marked by a USP label.