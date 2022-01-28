A 7.87- by 7.47-inch bamboo stool, the Oslo was launched at the end of 2020 and quickly became one of Squatty Potty's best-sellers, according to the brand. What sets this version apart from others is that it's conveniently foldable, so you can collapse it after use and slide it behind your toilet or in a cabinet to free up space in even the tiniest bathrooms. And while there are a variety of plastic options, this one has a bamboo finish, which gives it a "spa-ready" look.