Probiotic-Packed Foods and Supplements That Really Work

By Jessica Snyder Sachs Updated November 01, 2011
Foods, drinks, and supplements with probiotics are everywhere these days, but only some probiotic strains are proven remedies for common health issues.

You can find those strains in these products.

NameHelps fightDosagePurchase info

Culturelle supplements

Antibiotic stomach upset, colds and flu, maybe eczema

One capsule a day

$22.99 for a 1-month supply; drugstores

Florastor supplements

Antibiotic stomach upset, travelers diarrhea

Two capsules a day

$35.99 for 50 capsules; drugstore.com

Digestive Advantage and Sustenex supplements

Antibiotic stomach upset

One capsule a day

$10.49–$15.99 for a 1-month supply; drugstores and natural-products stores

Fem-Dophilus or RepHresh Pro-B supplements

Vaginal and urinary infections

One capsule a day

$17.49–$31 for a 1-month supply; drugstores and natural-products stores

DanActive dairy drink

Colds and flu

One (3.3-ounce) bottle a day

$2.69 for a 4-pack; supermarkets

Attune bars

Colds and flu

One (80- to 170-calorie) bar a day

$1.60–$2.10 per bar; supermarkets and natural-products stores

Align supplements

Irritable bowel

One capsule a day

$29.99 for a 1-month supply; select drugstores

Good Belly probiotic fruit drink

Irritable bowel

One (2.7-ounce) bottle a day

$4.49 for a 4-pack; select supermarkets and natural-products stores

Stonyfield organic yogurt

Eczema

One cup a day

$1.99 for a 4-pack; supermarkets and natural-foods stores
