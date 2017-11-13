13 Surprising Reasons You're Nauseous

Nausea can be a common symptom of anxiety. Here’s what happens: When you’re in the throes of, say, a panic attack, your body shifts into “fight-or-flight” mode. Adrenaline is pumped into your bloodstream, preparing you to take on the perceived enemy or mount a speedy escape.

In the meantime, bodily functions like digestion come to a virtual standstill, which leads to the accumulation of certain toxins in the body, Dr. Vaynkof explains. Eventually, chemical signals reach your brain and spark the sensation of nausea, he says.

RELATED: 12 Signs You May Have an Anxiety Disorder