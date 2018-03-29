9 Natural Remedies to Try When You Can't Poop

Trouble pooping? Anyone can have difficulty from time to time, and for some people it can be a chronic issue. But many times all it takes are some simple dietary and lifestyle adjustments (and maybe a run to the medication or supplement aisle of your pharmacy) for welcome constipation relief.

“Some of it is going back to the basics,” such as boosting water and fiber intake to improve fecal output, explains Michael Komar, MD, director of the division of gastroenterology at Geisinger in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Constipation can mean different things to different people, Dr. Komar observes. To some folks, it’s straining to have a bowel movement, and to others, it’s passing hard, lumpy stools. Some people have the feeling of incomplete evacuation of stool, or they have fewer than three bowel movements in a week. Each problem can be a symptom of constipation.

What causes constipation really varies from person to person. But knowing why you can’t empty your bowels may help you find a constipation treatment that works. (If you’re dealing with an infant or child’s constipation, consult your pediatrician for appropriate treatment.)

Some people have difficulty pooping because their bowel movement process is altered. They may have a form of pelvic floor dysfunction, known as dyssynergic defecation, meaning the “muscles that should be relaxing are, instead, contracting,” Dr. Komar explains. Simply put, “they can’t poop normally,” he says.

For these folks, biofeedback therapy, a type of neuromuscular training aimed at correcting the biomechanics of going No. 2, can be an effective constipation treatment.

Many other constipation sufferers have stools that are hard or difficult to pass, or they have “slow transit” of stool through the colon. People diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a chronic GI problem, also can have slow-transit constipation.

Lots of things can interfere with your daily (or every-other-day) constitutional. If you’re consuming a diet low in fiber or leading a sedentary lifestyle, you might have difficult or infrequent BMs. Or, maybe you get constipated when you travel because your usual bathroom routine is disrupted.

Constipation can be a side effect of taking certain medications, such as iron, opioids, antidepressants, and calcium channel blockers. It can also be a consequence of having diabetes, hypothyroidism, or neurologic conditions, like multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.

Less commonly, a bowel blockage can prevent stool from passing normally. If you’re over 50 and haven’t had a colon cancer screening, or if you have rectal bleeding, anemia, unexplained weight loss, or severe pain, see a doctor for your constipation to rule out colon or rectal cancer or some other bowel blockage.

What helps constipation depends on its cause, severity, and duration. In some cases, you may need an over-the-counter product like Miralax, an osmotic laxative that draws water into the colon, or Colace, a stool softener that boosts the water content of your poo.

If dietary and lifestyle indiscretions are to blame, do-it-yourself treatments and natural remedies may do the trick. Here are a few home remedies for preventing and treating constipation symptoms.

