Despite the fact that it’s so common, many people don’t know much about the stomach flu. That’s possibly because it has many other names, including stomach bug and viral gastroenteritis (its official name). It may also be referred to as rotavirus or norovirus, as they’re the two main types of viruses that cause it.

Confusingly, it’s not anything to do with the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus. But it can definitely be just as bad. First off, there’s vomiting and diarrhea, and don't even get us started on the cramps. If you’ve been there, you won’t forget it in a hurry.

Here are 13 things you need to know about viral gastroenteritis (its true medical name), including how long the stomach "flu" lasts in adults.

