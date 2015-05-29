Constipation isn't the most glamorous of topics—but having it sure isn't fun. For one, it's extremely common, with about 16 out of 100 US adults having symptoms of constipation, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Each of us has different bathroom habits, but most experts say that fewer than three bowel movements per week could indicate a problem. And although constipation can be caused by medical conditions (hypothyroidism, inflammatory bowel disease), medications (painkillers, antidepressants), and other factors that may be out of your control, for most of us, it's caused by what we're eating—or, rather, not eating, Elizabeth Blaney, MD, gastroenterologist and assistant professor of medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, tells Health.

Fiber is crucial to healthy digestion. But while experts recommend adults get as least 25 grams of fiber a day, the average American gets just 15 grams of it a day. Most of us don't drink enough water, either, which also contributes to constipation. Get things moving again with the following 24 foods.

