7 Home Remedies for Diarrhea

Eating some food–and digesting its nutrients–can help you absorb water better and help you stay hydrated, says Sean Drake, MD, a general internist at Henry Ford Health System in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The problem is that many cases of diarrhea are accompanied by nausea and vomiting, which can make eating the last thing you want to do.

Many people find the so-called BRAT diet–bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast–doable at times like this. Bananas are loaded with potassium, which diarrhea can deplete. None of these foods sits for long in the stomach, either. In general, it’s a good idea to avoid most dairy products, as it can be hard to absorb lactose when you’re dealing with diarrhea. The one exception is yogurt, which may actually help because it contains live “good” bacteria.

Stay away from greasy, fatty, and spicy foods, as well as alcohol. Try eating several smaller meals a day instead of three big ones until you feel better, since this will be easier on your digestive system.

