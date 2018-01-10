9 Things Your Burps Can Tell You About Your Health

Everybody burps, but if yours are frequent or super smelly, does it mean you have a problem?

"Burping is a very benign symptom," assures Rebecca Tsang, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist at NorthShore University Health System in Evanston, Illinois.

Yes, it can be bothersome–and potentially embarrassing–at times. But Dr. Tsang says burping is usually not a sign of something serious unless it's accompanied by other GI symptoms.

Here's a translation of what your burps and belches might be trying to tell you.